Leader granted distie rights to graphics vendor Inno3D

Credit: Leader

Adelaide-headquartered distributor Leader has picked up a deal to offer Inno3D’s graphics hardware to Australian partners.



Founded in Hong Kong, Inno3D specialises in PC graphics products for gaming, virtual reality, mining and professional use cases and is partnered with GPU powerhouse Nvidia.

According to Inno3D, the products aim to bring the “ultimate” multimedia experience to PC gamers and professionals.

“We are thrilled to be partnered today with Inno3D who have a long history within the IT channel and a great reputation for quality graphics solutions,” said Simon Yang, director of product and sales at Leader.

“This partnership allows Leader to offer more choice, stock and pricing options for this high-demand category. We are looking forward to this long-term partnership.”

The new deal will now allow Leader to stock Inno3D products in each of its five warehouses, including its new Sydney warehouse.

“We really see Leader as a strategic partner due to their national coverage having stock in every major city, warranty support and sales,” said Stanley Wong, vice president of worldwide sales at Inno3D. “Inno3D is looking forward to seeing future growth potential with Leader.”

The distributor recently announced its own cloud-based private branch exchange for its channel partners in Australia.

Leader's Breeze Connect division will launch the solution, which the distributor claims it differentiated it from most traditional phone systems that require complex on-premises hardware and a lengthy certification process.