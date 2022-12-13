Menu
ATech joins QLD services panel

Accredited in five different categories.

Brisbane-based cloud hosting and web development company ATech has secured a place on the Queensland government’s whole-of-government services panel. 

The arrangement, known as the ICTSS.13.03 Services Panel, has 551 providers and serves as a route for government agencies to purchase ICT services from a panel of prequalified suppliers. 

ATech is accredited for five different categories: strategy and architecture; business change; solution development and implementation; service management and client interface. 

Sarah-Jane Peterschlingmann, managing director of ATech, said the company has worked with all three levels of the government for many years.

“As a prequalified supplier, it means fewer hoops the government is required to jump through to be able to work with ATech for a particular digital project,” she said. “The Queensland government’s Buy Queensland approach to procurement puts Queensland jobs as the first priority.“ 

Peterschlingmann also noted the Queensland government’s investment in ICT during the last financial year was approximately $1.09 billion. 

“As a Queensland-based business, we look forward to expanding our provision of services to the government and seeing the benefits to the local economy,” she added. 

Founded in 2007, ATech specialises and has already built and hosted websites and web apps for 600 local and overseas organisations, including Virgin Australia, Seqwater and Brisbane City Council. 

In August this year, the company revealed its ambitions to expand internationally within the next two years and has the UK in its sights. This will be followed by further expansion into Europe and North America. 

The company has also made a string of new hires amid receiving a $400,000 grant earlier this year through the federal government’s Boosting Female Founders program. 


