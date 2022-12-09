DXC Technology opens new Sydney Customer Engagement Centre

L to R: Jennifer Westacott (Business Council of Australia), Seelan Nayagam (DXC), Aunty Donna Ingram, Ben Bowen (Indigenous Literacy Foundation) Credit: DXC

DXC Technology officially launched its new Customer Engagement Centre in the Sydney CBD, designed to facilitate improved customer collaboration, fitting in with the ‘future’ of work’ ideology.

Chief executive of Business Council of Australia Jennifer Westacott AO, president Asia Pacific of DXC Technology Seelan Nayagam and cultural representative for the local Aboriginal community Aunty Donna Ingram came together to officiate the ceremony.

The purpose-designed drop-in space in the heart of the Sydney central business district aims to pave the way for new models of customer engagement and collaboration.

The centre features technology-enabled reconfigurable spaces to support collaboration and connection, lounges, communal worktables and focus pods for quiet conversations as well as rooms incorporating multi-functional and adaptable spaces.

“This centre has been purposefully designed as a customer-facing site with 75 per cent of the space allocated for collaboration,” Nayagam said.

“Despite DXC being a virtual-first company with over 95 per cent of our employees working remotely, our customers are asking for face-to-face meetings and interactions.

"The new centre gives our colleagues a space where they can drop-in between customer meetings, host events, run customer training and workshops or conduct presentations. By offering multiple hubs for collaboration across Sydney, we are changing the way we engage, deliver and provide value to our customers.”

Through DXC’s Social Impact Practice and a yarning circle, the global services provider's leadership team engaged and collaborated with Ingram, Wiradjuri, cultural representative for the local Aboriginal community, to give the centre an Indigenous name: Ngara Djiyadi – meaning knowledge, listen, hear, think, talk – after Gadigal language.

Additionally, artwork and meeting room names themed around Indigenous culture, coming together and significant Elders have been used throughout as a sign of respect and DXC’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and reconciliation.

“As we learn to live more normally alongside COVID-19, many industries recognise they still need face-to-face collaboration,” Westacott said. “It’s a vital and valuable ingredient in the creative process that sparks human ingenuity and innovation. Through this centre, DXC Technology is responding to evolving ways of working by reimagining the future of modern, hybrid workplaces.”

Last year DXC collected significant contract wins, including a $110 million with Department of Defence contracts and a deal as the master systems integrator for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

DXC will be responsible for building the airport’s foundational technology platforms in preparation for its opening in 2026 and its ongoing operations.

As master systems integrator, DXC will deliver the integration, cybersecurity and hosting platforms to bring together over 60 operational systems.

Understanding the importance of meeting the airport opening date and the moving parts during construction, DXC has also included a collection of program accelerators that target the rapid integration of airport systems.

This includes an Aviation Testing Centre of Excellence, which DXC uses for many airport systems globally.