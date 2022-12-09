Transpire merges into CI&T

The $23.4 million acquisition of Transpire was previously announced in August.

Felipe Rubim (IC&T) Credit: Supplied

Melbourne-based technology consultancy Transpire is to cease trading as of 9 December following its September acquisition and will merge into parent company CI&T's Australian office.

By integrating the $23.4 million acquisition into CI&T, which was previously announced in August, CI&T VP for Asia Pacific Felipe Rubim said the acquisition came at a “critical moment” for the company and is important to the acceleration of its regional growth.

“The Australian operation will become a key regional hub for technical development and client service, employing hundreds locally to serve local and regional clients,” he said.

Throughout the acquisition process, Transpire’s existing customers – which include Vodafone, Virgin Australia and ASX200 listed companies along with the government's Department of Veteran’s Affairs (DVA) – will still have access to their account teams.

However, they will also be able to access a “deeper” solutions suite and CI&T’s global experts, the digital giant claimed.

"In periods of uncertainty like the one we're living in now, businesses need technology and partners that allows them to be more efficient, better organised, and increase revenue and savings," Rubim added.

As specified at the time of the acquisition announcement, Transpire will add around 100 digital specialists to CI&T, further expanding the company’s operations in the region.

Transpire was formerly known as b2cloud and was established in 2009, which was then rebranded to Transpire in 2017.