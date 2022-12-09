Veeam swipes Gigamon global channel leader

Comes into the role with eight years of channel director-related positions.

Larissa Crandall (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam has appointed former Gigamon vice president of worldwide channel and alliances Larissa Crandall to take charge of its own global channel efforts.

In the role of vice president of global channel and alliances, Crandall will set out to guide the vendor’s investments across its global channel ecosystem, Veeam claimed.

She comes into the role with eight years of channel director-related positions, with the last four being spent at Gigamon, where Veeam claims she was an “integral” part to its partner strategy.

She also has held similar roles at Scalr, Kaspersky, Itrica and Unitrends.

“I’m excited to work alongside our sales, marketing, research and development and engineering teams to build strategies that are mutually beneficial to our Veeam partners and alliances, while also ensuring the highest level of data protection and recovery for our joint customers,” Crandall said.

“I’ve long admired the strong Veeam brand and their commitment to the channel. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and am confident the alignment and collaboration we create will lead to even greater success as Veeam continues to accelerate its enterprise presence.”

John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam, added her appointment “underlines the importance” the vendor places in its partners.

“[Crandall] has a proven passion, vision and a track record of leading programs and extended teams to heightened success based on collaboration, alignment and mutual strategy,” he said.



