Quadrant to fund growth opportunities for Cevo, Arinco and D6

The three businesses will come together under a yet-to-be-detailed parent company.

Peter Elkhouri (Quadrant Private Equity) Credit: Supplied

Cloud service providers Cevo, Arinco and D6 Consulting have partnered with Quadrant Private Equity to provide the trio with investment and new growth opportunities.



The partnership will see investment placed from Quadrant Growth Fund No.2 into the local teams of the Cevo, Arinco, and D6, the latter of which was formed six months ago under the brand Digi6, in order to “deliver the best outcomes for its customers in their acceleration and innovation in the cloud”.

ARN understands the growth will include an expansion in each of the businesses' workforce.



Under the partnership, the three companies will come together with a parent group company instated above it, which is to be detailed in early 2023.

Additionally, Quadrant’s managing partner, Simon Pither, and investment director, Peter Elkhouri, will both be joining the board of directors of the group, as well as board observer associate director Youngsoo Kim.

“We are excited to help accelerate the growth of Cevo, Arinco, and D6 who have collectively grown by more than 100 per cent p.a. over the last two years and are working with some of the largest healthcare, financial services, government and industrial companies in Australia,” Elkhouri said.

Quadrant was advised by EY and Gilbert + Tobin about the partnership, while Arinco, Cevo and D6 were advised by Tilbrook Rasheed and CXT Legal.

Cevo CEO James Lewos said the partnership with Quadrant was “an exciting milestone” for the business.

“We are very excited about our plans ahead to build and grow on Cevo’s strong history as a leading AWS partner and accelerate our customers’ transformation to the public cloud,” he said.

D6 managing partners Lisa Applegarth and Joanne Spencer held a similar sentiment, claiming that the deal is “the next exciting chapter” in the business’ history.