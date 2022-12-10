Interactive brings Amity into Azure

Credit: Supplied

Managed services provider Interactive has undertaken a major IT reform for NSW school Amity College.

Interactive was initially brought onboard for hardware maintenance support, which eventually led towards migrating the school’s infrastructure to Microsoft Azure.

Amity was faced with temperamental, end-of-life infrastructure and servers rapidly reaching their storage capacity.

Some of their devices were no longer under warranty and they needed a provider that could maximise the lifespan of its infrastructure despite supplier restrictions.

“It’s lucky we partnered with Interactive when we did because within a couple of days of signing the contract, we needed their support for one of our critical pieces of infrastructure,” Amity College ICT director Shailesh Singh said.

“Interactive was on-site in a couple of hours and had it back up and running with little to no impact to our operations.”

The school operates out of three campuses across NSW and is in the process of migrating its on-premises infrastructure to Azure, which it plans to achieve the migration by the end of the year.

Interactive will continue as Amity’s technology partner to optimise its cloud usage and costs along the way.

“We didn’t make this decision flippantly. We heard from three other managed service providers, as well as Interactive,” Amity executive principal Mehmet Koca said. “None came close to the contract flexibility that Interactive offers.

“We require the space to scale up and down as needed and not to be restricted by rigid provider contracts.”

Cost optimisation is also top of mind for Amity, which is already realising financial benefits through the partnership.

“Importantly, our IT costings have now moved from capex to opex, and we’re enabled to rationalise costs and make savings upfront. We wouldn’t have been able to do this alone and so effectively,” Singh added.