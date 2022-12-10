Menu
Deakin Uni takes up Cloudera tech in collaboration deal

Deakin Uni takes up Cloudera tech in collaboration deal

Utilising Cloudera Data Platform and upgraded its learning management systems.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Craig Warren (Deakin University)

Craig Warren (Deakin University)

Credit: Deakin University

Enterprise data management software vendor Cloudera has supplied management and analytics technology to Deakin University through a collaboration deal in order for it to better facilitate its 60,000 students.

The university has taken up Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) which the vendor claims will see it reach the next stage of its digital transformation journey.

Cloudera claimed the new system can help Deakin University process over 8.8 million data events per day from disparate systems, including learning management, registrar, administration and occupancy analytics.

It also upgraded its learning management systems with analytics, providing insights into student learning patterns, while teaching staff can access data sources via the university’s CDP learning analytics dashboard to offer personalised and targeted student support.

“Providing improved and enhanced teaching and learning experiences is integral to our digital strategy and Cloudera Data Platform helps us deliver this,” said Deakin University chief digital officer Craig Warren.

“The collaboration has not only generated significant value for current students but supports the university’s future plans to deliver data analytics capabilities to more departments.”

Cloudera’s agreement with Deakin University comes months after the vendor was announced to be supplying private cloud-native data engineering capabilities to the Department of Defence in August for a $329.7 million defence e-health system replacement contract under a consortium led by Leidos Australia.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Deakin Universitycloudera

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 