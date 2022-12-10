Deakin Uni takes up Cloudera tech in collaboration deal

Craig Warren (Deakin University) Credit: Deakin University

Enterprise data management software vendor Cloudera has supplied management and analytics technology to Deakin University through a collaboration deal in order for it to better facilitate its 60,000 students.



The university has taken up Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) which the vendor claims will see it reach the next stage of its digital transformation journey.

Cloudera claimed the new system can help Deakin University process over 8.8 million data events per day from disparate systems, including learning management, registrar, administration and occupancy analytics.

It also upgraded its learning management systems with analytics, providing insights into student learning patterns, while teaching staff can access data sources via the university’s CDP learning analytics dashboard to offer personalised and targeted student support.

“Providing improved and enhanced teaching and learning experiences is integral to our digital strategy and Cloudera Data Platform helps us deliver this,” said Deakin University chief digital officer Craig Warren.

“The collaboration has not only generated significant value for current students but supports the university’s future plans to deliver data analytics capabilities to more departments.”

Cloudera’s agreement with Deakin University comes months after the vendor was announced to be supplying private cloud-native data engineering capabilities to the Department of Defence in August for a $329.7 million defence e-health system replacement contract under a consortium led by Leidos Australia.