Optus musters vendor cavalry for La Trobe digital ‘evolution’

Ropes together AWS, VMware, Cisco and NICE for major transformation.

La Trobe University, Bundoora Credit: Dreamstime

Optus has spearheaded a mammoth digital transformation project for La Trobe University, roping in the likes of VMware and Cisco to create new architectures.

As part of the mega-deal, the Australian telecommunications company tapped Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transfer 80 per cent of the university's core server and storage infrastructure to a VMware Cloud.

According to Optus, the university had end-of-life data centres and infrastructure that “posed a significant risk and needed considerable capital investments”.

Optus also facilitated the move of over 500 virtual machines to the cloud and implemented a back-up-as-service in AWS for the remaining on-premises infrastructure and future public cloud workloads.

On the networking front, Optus partnered with Cisco to deploy a wireless-first approach using more than 4,000 Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points across all seven campuses.

In addition to the Wi-Fi 6 wireless access points, there was also an uplift to a software-defined network architecture with security from Cisco.

Previously, La Trobe university was using a complex legacy network that was “difficult to secure, manage and control” and restricted rapid and secure onboarding of students, staff, external entities and systems.

“The underlying infrastructure could no longer meet the university’s requirements and required future investment,” Optus claimed.

The university also struggled with varying levels of connectivity, particularly in regional campuses, which resulted in inconsistent user experiences.

The new networking architecture now centralises and automates the deployment of security policies based on a user’s identity and provides insight and visibility across all network infrastructure to assist with network management.

The final piece of the puzzle was a new contact centre from NICE, which allows users to engage via voice, email, chat, social, outbound or SMS.

Powered by NICE’s CX One product, the university can deploy an agent anywhere they can access a PC or laptop and the internet.

The solution was aimed at enabling proactive outbound calling campaigns and multi-channel communication while improving the experience through management, data and analytics.

“The partnership with Optus has enabled transformational change; through infrastructure and networks upgrades, but also through investing in technology that supports a seamless user experience, improving the outcomes for our students, staff and the community who are engaging with these platforms,” said Jason Smith, acting CIO at La Trobe University.

“By continuing a digital-first approach, we create a more integrated, elevated and digitally-connected campus, that touches and transcends across our core activities, teaching and learning, research and innovation.”