KPMG workforce tapped for $3M Defence cyber system

Covering the provision of a workforce to implement an internal system.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

The Department of Defence has awarded KPMG a $3.1 million contract to use its workforce to support an internal system for cyber worthiness risk assessment activities. 

The contract, which follows the completion of a pilot, starts 1 January to 30 June.

The technical solution being used for the system itself is being handled under a separate budget, internal to Defence, through the Chief Information Officer Group. 

According to a spokesperson for Defence, the system is not a one-off situation, with the Department claiming that it will be worked on for years to come.

“Defence has a requirement for a consistent system to manage its cyber worthiness,” the spokesperson said. 

“The system will support all areas in Defence and provide consistency in information management and reporting. 

“The implementation of a mature cyber worthiness system will occur over a number of years, evolving via a continuous improvement program.” 

Defence’s contract with KPMG comes more than a month after the Department announced a $1.96 billion investment in its communications arsenal and facilities with the help of partner Babcock back in October. 


Tags department of defencekpmgdefence

