CDC officially opens $1.5B Eastern Creek data centre

The operator plans to further expand the campus with an additional $1 billion investment.

Greg Boorer (CDC) Credit: Supplied

CDC Data Centres (CDC) officially opened its new $1.5 billion data centre campus at Eastern Creek in Sydney’s west.

The operator plans to further expand the campus with an additional $1 billion investment.

At the unveiling of the campus, done so by NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello and Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen on 6 December, CDC’s founder and CEO Greg Boorer claimed it was one of the biggest facilities in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Today is an important milestone for CDC in Australia. After investing more than $1 billion at Eastern Creek, in just four years we have created four world-class, purpose-built data centres featuring the highest technology, security, availability and sustainability standards for the industry,” Boorer said.

“In recent times, the increasing number and sophistication of attacks and threats have brought data security to the top of national and organisational risks and with it an unprecedented focus on ensuring the very foundations of digital infrastructure are fit-for-purpose to meet and exceed our customers’ exacting requirements and expectations now and into the future.

“That is why we are continuing to grow.”

CDC currently operates 13 data centres across six campuses in Canberra, Sydney and Auckland, with construction underway for a new CDC campus in Melbourne.

The company plans to increase to 20 data centres across seven campuses and expand into new geographies in 2023.

Boorer said CDC was expecting to exceed 700 megawatts of data centre capacity in the period ahead, dedicated exclusively to the most discerning government and critical infrastructure customers.

“The Eastern Creek Campus, our flagship in Australia, is an important part of this growth plan,” he said. “Already the four data centres are delivering a combined capacity of 123 megawatts, and we will start construction on two more on this site next year — to add another 108 megawatts of capacity.”

Construction of the Eastern Creek Campus began in 2018 and has created hundreds of jobs and generated significant opportunities for more than 100 businesses across a supply chain of local vendors and manufacturers within the region.

“We are conscious of the potential environmental impact of our sector and understand the importance of sustainability and ESG to our customers and CDC’s role in contributing to positive outcomes across the entire supply chain,” he added.

“Our comprehensive ESG [environmental, social and governance] strategy underpins our net zero by 2030 goal with ambitious targets across all areas of materiality — and we are on track to achieve it.

“Innovation is at the heart of CDA’s DNA, which includes the significant sustainability measures we design into our facilities to ensure we continuously improve our energy efficiencies, reduce carbon footprint and minimise construction and operations waste with each new build, and achieve our goal of remaining the most water efficient data centre provider.”