iCognition takes Treasury’s CMS to the cloud

Services provider iCognition has pushed the federal government’s Department of the Treasury’s content management system from an on-premises system up to the cloud.

Selected as Treasury’s “long-term partner”, iCognition transitioned the Department over to its Enterprise Content Management/Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) software-as-a-service, otherwise known as EDRMSaaS.cloud.

As part of the process, iCognition upgraded the Treasury’s EDRMS to its Content Manager version 10.1 solution, then transitioned this to the cloud via EDRMSaaS.cloud within a 60-day timeframe.

According to the services provider, the solution has been assessed at the PROTECTED level by the Information Security Registered Assessor Program (IRAP) and meets ISO 27001 certification.

This is the latest government client for iCognition to be using its EDRMSaaS platform, joining the likes of Australian Digital Health Agency, The Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment and University of New South Wales, as well as clients in the financial and regulated industries market.

“iCognition’s long-term relationships and deep understanding of our client's people, systems and processes enabled us to seamlessly transition them from on-premise to our secure cloud,” said Joe Mammoliti, iCognition chief executive officer.

“Our proven capability and advanced cyber security assessment is widely trusted by both federal and state governments. Our secure cloud solution and expertise gives them confidence that their decision to upgrade will meet their compliance demands and increase organisational efficiency.”