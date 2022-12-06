SkyMesh buys Harbour ISP's 6,200 satellite customers

More on acquisitions on the cards across MVNO, fixed line and B2B business types.

Paul Torrisi (SkyMesh) Credit: MarchNet

Brisbane-headquartered telco and internet service provider SkyMesh has acquired Harbour ISP’s 6,200 satellite customers from Uniti Group.

The new deal cements SkyMesh’s ambitions to grow in the Australasian market, with further appetite to acquire mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), fixed line and business-to-business (B2B) businesses, having hired telco director Paul Torrisi back in September to lead SkyMesh's acquisition aspirations.



The transaction is limited to the satellite customers of Harbour ISP. All other customers are unaffected by this transaction and Harbour ISP will continue to service them.



“The business is incredibly well poised to integrate these customers smoothly and without interruption. This deal fits well into our acquisition strategy as we continue on that journey,” Torrisi said.



The latest deal follows on from SkyMesh’s acquisition of the customers from Clear Networks, which took place earlier in the year.

SkyMesh is owned by UK-listed Bigblu Broadband and provides National Broadband Network (NBN), wireless and satellite services, as well as legacy IPSTAR Satellite services.

The transaction is conditional upon Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval and NBN consent.

Uniti Group CEO Michael Simmons said the ISP, which was acquired by Uniti Group in 2020, will continue to provide support services during the transition period.

The deal is expected to be completed in January 2023 and the businesses will work together to transition the customers from the Harbour ISP network to the SkyMesh network.

Customers will also be supported by SkyMesh’s all Australian-based customer engagement centre, located in Brisbane.