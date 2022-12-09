Logicalis Australia lands NBN gig for Melbourne councils

Jim Zelener (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Logicalis Australia

Logicalis Australia has won contracts to upgrade network performance for two Melbourne councils using the NBN.

The global IT services provider will supply its Logicalis Intelligent Connectivity network solution to Darebin and Moonee Valley City Councils.

According to Logicalis, a long-term NBN partner, the Intelligent Connectivity solution provides a managed service, architected for user experience in a multi-cloud world, where data flows between on-premise, private and public cloud environments, and is underpinned by NBN Co’s fibre.

The solution will be delivered using Logicalis’ managed delivery model known as Discover2Maintain, a framework designed for local governments.

“Our Logicalis Intelligent Connectivity network solution, underpinned with NBN delivers so much more than a traditional network solution,” Jim Zelener, head of GovEd at Logicalis Australia.

“Built upon a robust fibre network that’s designed with the future in mind, our joint solution will see optimised end-user experiences realised without fear that the network will be unavailable or counterproductive.

“This solution lays the foundation for better network performance for both Darebin and Moonee Valley City Councils.”

Logicalis added the councils were both looking to improve the overall experience of their staff and the communities through efficiencies across the network.

“A modern network goes beyond just great connectivity,” Ryan Davison, national ICT channel manager. “It has a real impact on operational and business performance. That is why we are delighted to partner with Logicalis, focused on achieving positive business outcomes by providing a great network solution for our clients.”

The project comes almost six months after Logicalis Australia restructured its sales organisation as it pursues an outcomes-focused customer strategy.

The restructuring saw Lisa Fortey promoted from her dual roles of enterprise and Victoria manager to the newly created position of national sales manager.