NetApp deepens APAC ties with new channel leader

Brenda Tan (NetApp) Credit: NetApp

NetApp has appointed Brenda Tan as vice president of the channels and partner organisation for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

In her new role, Tan is tasked with defining NetApp’s APAC channel model and working together with partners to execute the strategy across the region.

Her appointment follows the recent launch of NetApp's Partner Sphere program, which aims to accelerate digital and cloud transformation for enterprises.

Designed to be cloud-focused and services-led, the new program is an evolution of the existing Unified Partner Program that consolidates and simplifies multiple programs into one to include all partner types, business models and routes to market.

“As we forge ahead in our evolved cloud transformation journey, our channels and partner ecosystem is the bedrock for our next phase of growth,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at NetApp.

“Brenda's track record in leading some of the highest performing channels and alliances teams in the region makes her the ideal leader to drive NetApp's channels and partner organisation. Under her leadership, Partner Sphere will bring our partner-first culture to life.”

Tan brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry building and leading sales, marketing, channels and alliances functions. Prior to NetApp, Tan led the expansion of indirect businesses for Oracle Cloud, Broadcom CA Technologies, IBM and HPE.

“With enterprises embracing the hybrid multicloud, an evolved cloud approach is crucial in helping partners realise the full business benefits that lie ahead," Tan said. "The best-in-class solutions and capabilities offered jointly by NetApp and our partners will bring transformational value to our customers across the region.”