inTechnology targets aged care with Electrotek partnership

Mark Winter (InTechnology Distribution) Credit: inTechnology Distribution

InTechnology Distribution has ramped up its healthcare footprint by signing an agreement with nurse call solutions vendor Electrotek in Australia.

The US-headquartered vendor supplies an automated care responding system, which is being targeted at aged care, retirement living, day clinics and allied health industries throughout Australia.

According to inTechnology, the nurse-calling solution will enable customers to comply with the new Australian National Aged Care Classification (AN-ACC) care funding model.

“Like most nurse call providers, Electrotek already provide Real Time Location System (RTLS) technology, however, with the sub-meter accuracy required for gathering care minute reporting data, Electrotek needed to find a better solution,” said Mark Winter, CEO at inTechnology Distribution.

Electrotek will have access to the full Quuppa and NESA Solution from inTechnology and aim to take this to their existing client base and their partner community immediately.

The vendor should see a significant increase in the aged care providers adopting RTLS technology, inTechnology added.

“We have had a number of our clients asking us and looking for a solution, said Theo Kuppens, managing director at Electrotek. ”We looked at several solutions that claim to provide the level of accuracy required under the AN-ACC reporting requirements, however, nothing came close to the Quuppa and NESA system from inTechnology.”

“We needed to find a solution that automatically captures every interaction between a caregiver, registered nurses and resident with detailed real-time reporting and alerts to ensure each resident receives the right amount of care minutes based on their case-mix classification.” “No other RTLS solution could offer our clients the accurate reporting that is required by the Department of Health and Aged Care” under the AN-ACC reporting model”

InTechnology also bolstered its healthcare solutions earlier this year by signing an Asia Pacific distribution partnership with healthcare communications specialist vendor, Spok.

US-based Spok aims to enable hospitals to access information from devices and systems such as electronic medical records and patient monitors and prioritise information.