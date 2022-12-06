HPE and Aruba praise partners for 2022

Credit: HPE

Australian partners were celebrated across both Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Aruba during the Annual Partner Awards Ceremony held at Sydney’s Doltone House on 1 December.

“A massive congratulations to all our finalists and winners – it’s been incredible to see the ongoing commitment and continued growth from our partners throughout what has been another challenging year,” HPE channel and alliances director Julie Barbieri said.

Lynx Technologies took the crown for both HPE Distributor of the Year and Distribution GreenLake Partner of the Year.

“This recognition is testament to our continued commitment to HPE/Aruba, the commitment of our team to driving the success of partners, and our great partner community. Lynx’s success is immutably tied to the success of our partners,” Lynx director John Gabor said.

Data#3 was successful in winning both Aruba’s GreenLake Partner of the Year as well as HPE’s Platinum Partner of the Year.

“The Data#3, HPE and Aruba partnership has gone from strength-to-strength, with our strategies closely aligned, developing superior offerings for customers,” Data#3 NSW general manager Paul Crouch said. “With our “Customer First, Customer Last” approach, we deliver meaningful business outcomes to our customers. We look forward to enjoying another successful year in helping our customers to deliver their digital future.”

Datacom also notched up two award wins with HPE’s GreenLake Partner of the Year and Aruba’s Gold Partner of the Year.

“We are proud of these awards from Aruba and HPE. GreenLake has become a natural motion to solve our clients’ demands, so to be recognised for this commitment means a lot,” Datacom director Ross Salisbury said. “The recognition is also testament to our ongoing commitment in developing the next generation of technical specialists through our graduate program, in partnership with HPE Aruba”.

Somerville achieved both HPE’s Service Provider of the Year and Aruba’s Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year.

“What’s truly exciting for us in receiving these awards is proof that good partnerships produce great results. A partnership with a tenure like ours is testament to years of hard work which is why this recognition is so great to receive,” Somerville director and CEO Craig Somerville said.

HPE Gold Partner of the Year was awarded to Vectec while Silver Partner of the Year was handed to Infinet Network Solutions. A23 received HPE Rising Star and Managed System Services picked up HPE Regional Partner of the Year.

“At Aruba, we’ve enjoyed a hugely successful year and partners who have come on that ride with us have a lot to celebrate,” Aruba South Pacific channel leader Tristan Rajah said. “We are extremely proud of our channel-first approach, and after a record-breaking year, the awards were a fantastic commemoration of our partners’ success.”

Arrow secured Aruba Distributor of the Year and Optus Enterprise won Platinum Partner of the Year.

Aruba Silver Partner of the Year went to blueAPACHE and Rising Star Partner of the Year went to Affinity Blue.

Aruba Edge Partner of the Year was scooped up by CBR Cyber while Auscomp Computers landed SMB Partner of the Year and Technical Innovation Partner of the Year went to Matrix CNI.