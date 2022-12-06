Bluechip adds Minitab to product portfolio

Tony Lee (Minitab) and Ron Jarvis (Bluechip). Credit: Supplied

Bluechip Infotech has added data analytics specialist Minitab to its product lineup in Australia.

The new partnership will let Minitab users unlock the value of data, alongside support from Bluechip and its channel.

Bluechip Infotech head of marketing and alliances Willy Harsono said it will bring Minitab’s Intelligence Machine Learning and Predictive Statistical Software services to its channel partners, giving them a solution that improves business processes and operations through exploring data and gaining valuable insights.

Minitab APAC director of sales Tony Lee said partnering with Bluechip will further broaden its market footprint.

“We are confident that Bluechip will provide the same exceptional service Minitab customers have come to expect,” Lee said.

Bluechip has been building up its portfolio across various market segments, recently adding the likes of Ava Security, Allied Telesis, NinjaOne and Claroty.

Recently, Bluechip revealed it was on the hunt for a bigger warehouse and office premises in New Zealand following the acquisition of unified communications (UC) specialist, MIA Distribution.

The two companies announced the acquisition agreement in August and expect to finalise the integration process during the next three to four months.

Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung revealed there was a big potential to leverage its Soft Solutions acquisition and expand unified communications across the region, especially as opportunities open up across the IT and telco/UC market.