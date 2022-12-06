Menu
Bluechip adds Minitab to product portfolio

Bluechip adds Minitab to product portfolio

Expands Minitab's Australian footprint.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Tony Lee (Minitab) and Ron Jarvis (Bluechip).

Tony Lee (Minitab) and Ron Jarvis (Bluechip).

Credit: Supplied

Bluechip Infotech has added data analytics specialist Minitab to its product lineup in Australia. 

The new partnership will let Minitab users unlock the value of data, alongside support from Bluechip and its channel. 

Bluechip Infotech head of marketing and alliances Willy Harsono said it will bring Minitab’s Intelligence Machine Learning and Predictive Statistical Software services to its channel partners, giving them a solution that improves business processes and operations through exploring data and gaining valuable insights.

Minitab APAC director of sales Tony Lee said partnering with Bluechip will further broaden its market footprint.

“We are confident that Bluechip will provide the same exceptional service Minitab customers have come to expect,” Lee said. 

Bluechip has been building up its portfolio across various market segments, recently adding the likes of Ava Security, Allied Telesis, NinjaOne and Claroty

Recently, Bluechip revealed it was on the hunt for a bigger warehouse and office premises in New Zealand following the acquisition of unified communications (UC) specialist, MIA Distribution. 

The two companies announced the acquisition agreement in August and expect to finalise the integration process during the next three to four months. 

Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung revealed there was a big potential to leverage its Soft Solutions acquisition and expand unified communications across the region, especially as opportunities open up across the IT and telco/UC market.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Bluechip

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 