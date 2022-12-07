Menu
archTIS completes $3.5M capital raise for US growth

archTIS completes $3.5M capital raise for US growth

Relates to Kojensi platform.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Daniel Lai (archTIS)

Daniel Lai (archTIS)

Credit: archTIS

Publicly listed information security provider archTIS has raised $3.5 million to grow its Kojensi in the United States. 

The Canberra-based company is seeking out customers for its multi-government certified platform for secure access to export control and international traffic in arms regulation markets.  

It is also looking to grow in the fields of sensitive and classified information for the US Government and the defence industrial supplier market. 

According to a shareholder update, the company is now on track to meet revenue growth of 60 per cent year-on-year. 

“We appreciate the confidence and support that our key institutional investors, shareholders and new investors have provided to archTIS through this very targeted raise,” said archTIS CEO Daniel Lai. 

“Their support is a true testament to our underlying growth story. Following the  expense  reduction and optimisation of the business announced a few weeks ago, we  remain focused on ways to position ourselves for opportunistic growth; including the expansion of Kojensi into new markets, while pursuing our stated goal of becoming cashflow positive during a very volatile and challenging market.” 

The announcement follows archTIS landing a $7 million deal with the Australian Department of Defence for securing information collaboration across the agency. 

This marks the largest deal archTIS has landed to date and expands on the existing deployment of its Kojensi product, a  multi-government certified platform for secure access, as well as the agency’s use of NC Protect in the Defence Information Environment (DIE). 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ArchTis

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 