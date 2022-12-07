archTIS completes $3.5M capital raise for US growth

Daniel Lai (archTIS) Credit: archTIS

Publicly listed information security provider archTIS has raised $3.5 million to grow its Kojensi in the United States.

The Canberra-based company is seeking out customers for its multi-government certified platform for secure access to export control and international traffic in arms regulation markets.

It is also looking to grow in the fields of sensitive and classified information for the US Government and the defence industrial supplier market.

According to a shareholder update, the company is now on track to meet revenue growth of 60 per cent year-on-year.

“We appreciate the confidence and support that our key institutional investors, shareholders and new investors have provided to archTIS through this very targeted raise,” said archTIS CEO Daniel Lai.

“Their support is a true testament to our underlying growth story. Following the expense reduction and optimisation of the business announced a few weeks ago, we remain focused on ways to position ourselves for opportunistic growth; including the expansion of Kojensi into new markets, while pursuing our stated goal of becoming cashflow positive during a very volatile and challenging market.”

The announcement follows archTIS landing a $7 million deal with the Australian Department of Defence for securing information collaboration across the agency.

This marks the largest deal archTIS has landed to date and expands on the existing deployment of its Kojensi product, a multi-government certified platform for secure access, as well as the agency’s use of NC Protect in the Defence Information Environment (DIE).