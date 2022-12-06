Leader develops own hosted PBX

Credit: Leader

Leader has launched its own cloud-based private branch exchange for its channel partners in Australia.

The distributor’s division Breeze Connect will launch the solution, which Leader claims differentiate it from most traditional phone systems that require complex on-premises hardware and a lengthy certification process.

According to Leader, the hosted PBX “empowers” businesses to host their phone system in the cloud, while maintaining the benefits of a traditional on-prem solution.

The distributor also said it will help the channel understand the “value of having a unified phone system for their different branches that can scale up or down as the business requirements change”.

"Our purpose is to help our resellers grow and be highly profitable,” said Ben Klason, director of enterprise and marketing at Leader. “With hosted PBX our resellers now have an incredibly fast and easy-to-deploy phone solution that can be installed in a matter of minutes. This also provides a monthly recurring revenue share to partners while at the same time creating closer relationships with their SMB end-users.

“Partners can start with zero experience in telephony solutions and with less than 15 minutes of self-paced video training they can start deploying their very first phone system."

The solution came as Leader launched a partnership with Yealink to build a self-service toolkit for auto-provisioning devices.

Breeze Connect has also expanded its support structure to include more technical support through its experienced local engineering team.

Last month also saw Leader upgrade its Sydney warehouse with an automated solution using Dematic’s AutoStore technology.

In October, it also bagged exclusive distribution rights for ViewSonic products in Australia. The deal saw Leader distribute ViewSonic’s solutions in the country, including high-end, short and long-throw LED/laser multimedia projectors and portable projectors, as well as education, business and commercial monitors and premium touchscreen monitors.