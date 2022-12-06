Lenovo drives new sustainability services consultancy

Available early next year, the consultancy aims to support customers across their sustainability journey.

Matt Codrington (Lenovo). Credit: Supplied

Lenovo has launched its new Sustainability Services Consultancy to help organisations integrate sustainability into their business operations and achieve environmental goals.

Available early next year, the consultancy aims to support customers regardless of where they are in their sustainability journey, providing expertise and services across the full lifecycle offering including planning, configuring, deploying, supporting, managing, recertifying and retiring.

“At Lenovo, our ambition is to help any organisation with a desire to operate more sustainably, whether they are starting out or looking to the next phase. Lenovo’s Sustainability Services Consultancy draws on our expansive network of solutions and can solve for any scale,” Lenovo A/NZ managing director Matt Codrington said.

Examples include Lenovo CO2 Offset Services, which considers the lifecycle emissions of PCs.

Globally, it has surpassed one million tonnes of carbon offsets, which is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 215,000 passenger vehicles driven over the course of one year.

Other services include Lenovo Asset Recovery Services that helps customers such as Australian Unity, manage their IT equipment at the end of life by providing equipment take-back, data destruction, refurbishment, and recycling services.

“Since the beginning of this fiscal year, we have already seen a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of customers using Lenovo’s Asset Recovery Services. Our vision is that Lenovo’s Sustainability Services Consultancy will make it easier for more customers to transition to the circular economy,” Codrington said.

In addition, Lenovo is also developing Sustainability Tokens and a Sustainability Dashboard, offering a streamlined customer experience, greater financial visibility of sustainability investments, as well as a holistic view of ESG metrics.

These additions will also be available to customers in early 2023.

“ESG is an important guiding principle in all our technology innovations, from energy saving in the manufacturing process, to adopting recycled material for packaging, and to the full life-cycle management,” he said. “We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and to find solutions that lower emissions in our own operations whilst providing more products and services to our customers and partners that support them in their sustainability journeys.”

In September Lenovo put the spotlight on the potential value of e-waste and the power of the circular economy in a collaboration with Australia-based sustainable jeweler Holly Ryan, who created an exclusive range of rings made from recycled e-waste metals.

"Lenovo Precious Metals" involved a set of four one-off designer rings made from gold, silver and platinum retrieved from e-waste.

At the time Codrington said it had set some fairly ambitious sustainability goals, which in the A/NZ market, was becoming a much bigger part of customer discussions.

“We decided to sort of take the lead and push a little bit harder and raising awareness where we can,” he said.