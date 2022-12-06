Phil Davis switches AWS for Google Cloud

Phil Davis (Google Cloud) Credit: Supplied

After two years as the Amazon Web Services (AWS) APJ managing director Phil Davis has left, switching to Google Cloud as its new vice president of speciality sales.

Davis joined AWS in 2020 after relocating to Australia but has since gone back to the US. During his time with AWS, Davis was responsible for guiding the company’s direction and vision across the region.

Prior to joining the cloud giant, Davis spent close to six years with HPE as its president of hybrid IT and also worked at Dell Technologies as its vice president and general manager of enterprise solutions.

In a post on LinkedIn Davis said he will be leading security and geo enterprise sales in his new capacity at Google Cloud. He steps into the role vacated by Greg Tomb, who left earlier this year to join Zoom.

“The cloud market is still in its early stages and there’s a huge opportunity before us. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across Google and the impact we will make in the market together,” Davis said. “Thank you to all my wonderful colleagues at AWS for an incredible last two years.

“As organisations look to digitally transform their businesses, Google Cloud’s commitment to building solutions with its customers’ needs at the forefront is unmatched.

“From the company’s deep expertise in data analytics, open infrastructure, collaboration tools, and secure platform, it is clear to me why Google Cloud has the trust of millions of organisations from across every sector to meet their business challenges head-on.”