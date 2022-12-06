AWS reveals Partner Solution Factory

Partners can collaborate with AWS experts on storyboards and system architecture, designs, demos and other resources.

Ruba Borno (AWS) Credit: AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has offered a preview of what it dubs the Partner Solution Factory.

Coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the AWS Partner Network and the AWS Marketplace, AWS vice president of worldwide channels and alliances Ruba Borno said the AWS Partner Solution Factory allows partners to collaborate with AWS experts on storyboards and system architecture, designs, demos and other resources.

“Partners can choose to put these solutions, along with those from AWS SaaS Factory, and from our worldwide specialist organisations, in the AWS Solutions Library, where customers and partners can find hundreds of solutions readily available to solve their business needs,” she said.

Borno highlighted one such Australian partner making the most of this was Local Measure, which signed the first strategic collaboration agreement within the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) region with AWS.

Borno also revealed the general availability of AWS Marketplace insights, which she claimed reduces the complexity of risk assessments by compiling security and compliance information for third party software and presenting it in a standardised way to customers.

“With vendor insights, customers can conduct risk assessments within hours, and they can continuously monitor the security posture of their third-party software,” she said.

A public preview of AWS Marketplace visualisation dashboards was also revealed which enables partners on the marketplace to view financial data, visibility on invoicing and disbursements without technical integration.

Wrapping up the partner announcements were two more previews, with one for AWS Data Exchange for AWS Lake Formation and Data Exchange for Amazon S3.

The two previews provide ready to use AWS glue tables, allowing customers to query and analyse data, while also enabling customers to find and subscribe to and use third party files directly from data provider S3 buckets.

Sasha Karen travelled to AWS re:Invent as a guest of AWS.

