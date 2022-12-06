Centorrino Technologies gains DISP membership

Members can access security advice, training, and an improved security operating environment.

Adam Centorrino (CT) Credit: Supplied

Centorrino Technologies (CT) has achieved membership in the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) meaning it has met security obligations to support defence organisations.

In the lead up to obtaining DISP membership, organisations are assessed for their ability to meet governance, security personnel, physical security, and information and cyber security needs.

“Obtaining DISP membership is an important step in our journey as an organisation. We’ve always maintained a 100 per cent Australian team, so we’re always looking to achieve better outcomes for Australian citizens and organisations,” CT CEO Adam Centorrino said.

“Especially in the current security climate, it’s important for us to build strong security defences and ensure we help protect Australian customers, vendors and partners at the highest level.”

This membership marks a successive series of achievements for CT in the second half of the year.

In June, CT was appointed as a cloud provider on the NSW Government’s Cloud Purchasing Agreement (CPA) panel.



