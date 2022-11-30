Telstra expands private cloud into Melbourne

Will use Dell’s APEX Data Centre Utility solution and VMware virtualisation.

Angela Logothetis (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Telstra has tapped Dell Technologies and VMware to help build its second private cloud region in Australia, this time in Melbourne.

The telco giant used Dell’s APEX Data Centre Utility solution and VMware’s virtualisation technology to build Telstra Private Cloud, which allows customers to purchase virtual data centres.

Telstra Private Cloud first launched in Sydney last March and is designed to help businesses with “sovereign digitisation”.

Customers can now choose to use either Telstra Private Cloud’s availability zone in Sydney or Melbourne or both from 30 November.

This solution forms part of the Telstra Hybrid Cloud ecosystem, where customers can purchase, manage, and deploy public and private cloud environments through a single provider and through the web-based Telstra Cloud Sight portal.

The service, launched last year, aims to help customers navigate their public cloud platforms from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, alongside Telstra Private Cloud, which has been built on Dell Technologies and VMware software to host customer data onshore.

“As Australian organisations continue their adoption of cloud technology, we see increasing sophistication in their cloud needs,” said Angela Logothetis, group owner for Edge and Cloud at Telstra.

“Our customers are asking Telstra for public cloud, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and Edge solutions. While virtualised workloads drove the initial demand for Private Cloud, increasingly we see organisations looking to Private Cloud and Edge for cloud sovereignty and data cloud capabilities.”

Renee DeLaine, Dell Technologies’ senior director of global alliances, added that the vendor was aiming to provide “the confidence and control needed to innovate while allowing customers to pay only for what they use”.