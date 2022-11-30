Services Australia taps Datacom to swap its HP servers for Dell

Comes as part of ongoing myGov platform development.

Credit: Supplied

Datacom has won a $4.5 million contract to rip out Service Australia’s legacy HP servers and replace them with Dell Technologies.

The five-year deal will see Datacom phase out Service Australia’s HP private cloud fleet and implement Dell’s own hardware as part of the Enhanced myGov Project.

Datacom won the tender contract following a request for a quote launched earlier this year.

In a statement, Services Australia said: “Following a competitive RFQ, Datacom was deemed to represent the best value for money for the Commonwealth.

“Once delivered, sanitised, tested and with appropriate change control in place, the hardware deployment can be done in a few hours.”

Services Australia is in the process of updating its myGov platform. In March 2020, the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) called on systems integrators to design and deliver a new updated version of the myGov government services online portal.

At the time, the DTA called for suppliers to enhance the myGov platform to provide "simple, smart and personalised service to customers".

A year later, it called on partners skilled in customer experience solutions to help develop the latest version of its online government services portal.

It is also currently looking to recycle its end-user hardware device fleet.