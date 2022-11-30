Vocus beams Starlink Business deal

Vocus Satellite – Starlink will be aimed at enterprise and government entities

Vocus Starlink Credit: Vocus

Vocus has become the first major Australian telco to sign an agreement with SpaceX to provide Starlink Business to customers.

The service will be sold as Vocus Satellite – Starlink, providing premium installation or the option of self-installation, along with Australian-based support and integration with existing network solutions, aimed at enterprise and government customers.

“Customers on Vocus’ fibre network running mission-critical operations at their sites will now have another high performance, attractively priced option for reach and redundancy, providing extra assurance for business continuity, with personalised service,” Vocus development manager for space and satellite Ashley Neale said.

Starlink Business provides a high gain antenna, additional throughput allocation, and extreme weather performance, helping ensure high bandwidth and low latency for critical operations.

“As Vocus and its customers know, high-speed, low-latency internet is critical for businesses, and Starlink allows enterprises to manage their remote operations more efficiently,” SpaceX vice president of Starlink sales Jonathan Hofeller. “We look forward to providing Vocus’ customers with Starlink’s powerful and reliable connectivity solution.”

Earlier this month, Australia-listed network as-a-service technology provider Netlinkz inked a global reseller agreement with SpaceX for its Starlink satellite-based high-speed, low-latency broadband internet.

The agreement with Starlink will create a direct channel to market for Netlinkz’s proprietary network called the Virtual Secure Network (VSN), which will be sold via Netlinkz’s wholly-owned ISP subsidiary Southcloud.

In May, Vocus teamed up with Northrop Grumman, Inmarsat, L3 Harris, AECOM, Blacktree Technologies and EM Solutions to bid for the Australian Defence Force’s lucrative Satellite Communication System project, JP9102.



The consortium contains decades of collective experience to invest in and grow an Australian sovereign satellite communications capability and increase the resiliency of military satellite communications.



