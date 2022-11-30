DNX and Cevo score top AWS partner awards for social impact

DNX took out the global award, while Cevo won in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Australian businesses Cevo and DNX Solutions were recognised as top Amazon Web Services (AWS) partners at the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards.

Hosted during AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas, both companies won awards in the Social Impact Partner of the Year category which, according to the cloud giant, recognises partners that are “committed to giving back to society through their people, resources and technology, leading initiatives to change our world for the better”.

Cloud consultancy DNX Solutions took out the global award, while cloud services provider Cevo won in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Sumal Karunanayake, head of partner and alliance sales for A/NZ at AWS, said this year's winners have taken on the demand for deep technical and domain expertise across industries, workloads and use cases.

“This year’s winners understand that need and leverage AWS’s global and secure infrastructure to build, market and sell their offerings, as well as provide focused business, marketing, and technical support to customers,” he said.

“I’m proud to see Australia and New Zealand partners recognised today – they are uniquely positioned to accelerate their customers’ cloud and modernisation journeys. Congratulations to all winners and finalists and to all our partners who have demonstrated innovation and commitment to their customers over this past year.”

Winners of the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards were selected by a panel of experts, demonstrating proof of delivering “outstanding” customer experiences through an integrated lifecycle of services, from initial assessments, architecting, development and deployment of cloud environments to ongoing migration and management of cloud infrastructure and applications.



Cevo's win comes months after it launched a customer cloud app collaboration program, Cevo Co-Create, in September.

Meanwhile, across the Tasman, Spark Business Group was recognised as AWS Innovation Partner of the Year within the Asia Pacific and Japan Region.

Sasha Karen attended AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.