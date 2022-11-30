Promadis lands SA Civil Registry support gig

Adelaide Credit: Photo 29964066 / Adelaide © Ben Goode | Dreamstime.com

Software services provider Promadis has landed a $1.1 million contract with the Attorney General’s Department in South Australia.

The Adelaide-headquartered company will provide support, maintenance and development of the Births, Deaths and Marriages (BDM) and Justice of the Peace (JP) systems.

The contract will span five years and will end on 15 November 2027.

Promadis will be tasked with maintaining the electronic register of life events used by Births, Deaths and Marriages which includes data collected under the main functions of the BDM Act.

These include the registration of births, deaths and marriages in South Australia; the registration of changes of name; the registration of changes in sex or gender identity and the keeping of registers for recording and preserving information about births, deaths, marriages and changes of name in perpetuity.

It also covers the maintenance of the Justices of the Peace system.

Founded in 1995 by Darren Shaw, Promadis specialises in civil registry software development and support.

The company has previously carried out work for The Republic of Nauru and Yellow Couriers, as well as other BDM services for the SA government.