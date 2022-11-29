Wavelink signs distie deal with Scandit

Ilan Rubin (Wavelink) Credit: Wavelink

Value-added distributor Wavelink has signed a distribution agreement with Swiss smart data capture software vendor Scandit.

Wavelink will now have access to Scandit’s platform, which facilitates smartphones and robots to interact with physical items by capturing data from barcodes, text, and IDs.

Largely targeted at the health and aged care sectors, the software is said to help boost compliance and staff efficiency.

“As the future of healthcare becomes even more digital, a smart data capture platform is essential and will deliver vast workflow improvements to aged care and hospital work,” said Ilan Rubin, CEO of Wavelink.

“Ultimately, the less time healthcare workers have to spend capturing and managing data, the more time they can spend acting on that data and delivering excellent patient experiences.”

Rubin added that Scandit was “a clear choice for Wavelink”, partly due to the vendor’s integration with Spectralink Versity smartphones, which Wavelink has distributed for a number of years.

“For healthcare workers, scanning hardware needs to do more than just scan. Workers need a consolidated smartphone device, which is what the combination of Scandit and Spectralink Versity helps to achieve,” Rubin said.

Paul Davis, vice president of sales APAC, Scandit, said, the healthcare industry is still hampered by “slow, manual processes or cumbersome, outdated equipment”.

“Adding smart devices equipped with Scandit Smart Data Capture to healthcare workflows empowers and helps to retain staff while ensuring optimal patient outcomes,” he said. “It also allows healthcare organisations to demonstrate to employees just how much they value their time and expertise.”

The addition comes a year after Wavelink split its health business from its traditional IT distribution service as part of an organisational restructure.

As part of the overhaul, the company has created a new business unit named Connected Health, which delivers solutions to public and private hospitals in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).