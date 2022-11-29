Menu
Cognizant promotes Jane Livesey to APAC lead

Cognizant promotes Jane Livesey to APAC lead

Industry executive joined an A/NZ lead in 2020.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Jane Livesey (Cognizant)

Jane Livesey (Cognizant)

Credit: Cognizant

Cognizant has promoted its Australia and New Zealand CEO Jane Livesey to the role of senior vice president of the Asia Pacific region.

Sydney-based Livesey first joined the global systems integrator from PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) in 2020 when she replaced outgoing A/NZ lead, Narayan Iyer.

She had since been responsible for ramping up Cognizant’s Australia-wide hiring drive and skills training. Notably, Cognizant last year launched a delivery hub in Adelaide where it will house 1,600 digital engineers, graduates and apprentices by 2026.  

Speaking to ARN about her promotion to APAC leadership, Livesey said: “We’re in a critical period where technology is shaping everything we do, impacting businesses and their customers all across APAC. 

“I'm excited to be able to expand on our focus to help customers achieve their goals using digital services and encourage greater collaboration in markets. I know that the team will continue to drive outstanding outcomes for clients as part of a larger APAC region."

Livesey's career began in the mid-1990s with strategy and project management roles. She has since gone on to a variety of top-level leadership roles in large global technology organisations including IBM, Accenture and PwC. 

In 2021, she was the winner of the ARN Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Achievement (Partner) award. Speaking to ARN earlier this year, Livesey said she would be focusing on supporting Cognizant’s teams “to find a new post-pandemic work mode that will be more flexible”. 

“The personal needs of our people are really significant at the moment, we all have our different levels of resilience too,” she said. “There is a responsibility and expectation on employers to listen, guide and help people navigate through this.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Cognizantjane livesey

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 