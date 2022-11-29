Brennan creates Digital division

Dave Stevens (Brennan) Credit: Supplied

Managed services provider Brennan has taken the wrappers off a new Digital division to help the growing number of businesses undergoing rapid digital transformation.

Drawing on new capabilities from recent acquisitions in MOQ Limited and Clade Solutions, Brennan Digital will focus on data analytics, AI, business transformation, and consulting.

Brennan managing director Dave Stevens highlighted the MOQ and Clade acquisitions, along with its own organic growth. According to Stevens, these make Brennan Digital a $140-million revenue business, and therefore now was the right time to launch a dedicated division.

“We started offering some of these capabilities in 2005, but until now we have not scaled it like the rest of our businesses,” he said.

“Just as we have reshaped what companies have come to expect when it comes to managed services, Brennan Digital will not stick with the status quo, but reset the benchmark in supporting businesses with their digital transformations.”

Stevens will initially lead Brennan Digital, while the company actively searches for an executive to drive it further.

“Brennan Digital recognises that many companies are now having to change the way they do business through digital transformation in order to meet the needs of their customers and staff in the digital economy, better protect customer data and drive greater productivity,” Stevens said.

“These types of transformations can address a range of different needs such as mobile or remote workplace solutions, customer mobile apps, tighter data security measures, new ways of reading and interpreting data, or entire IT architectural changes.”

Stevens recently discussed plans to potentially list Brennan on the ASX following the finalisation of its $23-million acquisition of MOQ Limited.

The Federal Court of Australia approved the acquisition of Australian Securities Exchange-listed MOQ on 10 November, three months after Brennan won a bidding war against Atturra to acquire MOQ for $0.075 per share.

Stevens, who rejoined Brennan in 2020 following a five-year hiatus, added that Brennan will pursue an aggressive organic growth strategy alongside more acquisitions.

“Brennan’s clear differentiator is that we are local, have great people all over the country and are able to tailor local solutions to overcome issues unique to Australia,” Stevens said.



