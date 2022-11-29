NAB signs multimillion cloud deal with AWS

Credit: Dreamstime

NAB has signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) focusing on the bank’s cloud strategy.

Under the extended 'long-term' deal, the migration of key critical workloads to AWS will be accelerated, as well as the take up of AWS products such as Graviton.

NAB’s relationship with AWS started in 2013 and it began accelerating its cloud strategy in 2018, with 70 per cent of its applications already moved to the cloud.

“AWS is a critical partner in our technology strategy and is helping us deliver new and innovative experiences for our customers,” NAB group executive technology and enterprise operations Patrick Wright said.

“We will soon complete our roll-out of Amazon Connect, AWS’s ‘smart’ cloud contact centre offering, which will be delivered across all of NAB Group’s call centres.”

Meanwhile, Graviton and other AWS services and products are being used in a program that the cloud giant claims saved over $1 million per month in cloud costs, which it announced previously in September.

“The cloud is now ingrained at NAB. Our Simple Home Loans, internet banking, NAB Connect online business platform and recently launched NAB Now Pay Later product are just some of our customer services being enabled by the cloud,” said Wright.

“The cloud is powering our ability to deliver new and improved services to market more quickly, with added reliability. NAB also benefits from significant investment AWS is making in world-class highly secure and resilient global infrastructure, as part of the cloud shared security model.

"In combination with NAB’s investments in security, we create a highly secure environment to keep our customers and the bank safe.”

Additionally, NAB is the first beta customer for AWS’ game-based learning experience AWS Industry Quest: Financial Services, which is based on AWS Skill Builder and offers cloud solutions training for the financial services industry.

Rianne Van Veldhuizen, AWS managing director for Australia and New Zealand, claimed the cloud giant’s ‘key role’ in NAB’s ongoing take-up of the cloud would also provide the bank with the means for its data scientists, engineers and marketers to make better decisions.

“We’re proud to help NAB continue to leverage the scale, resilience and security of AWS to accelerate product development, operate more efficiently and more cost effectively while exceeding customer expectations and meeting the necessary compliance requirements,” she added.

NAB has previously opened itself up to multi-cloud deals, with it also signing agreements with Microsoft and Google Cloud, the former of which including a five-year deal that started in 2020.

Sasha Karen attended AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.