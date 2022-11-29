Mantel Group launches new cyber security brand

Adam Durbin (Cyber@Mantel) Credit: Supplied

Mantel Group is adding a new cyber security outfit to its house of brands with Cyber@Mantel, led by former CMD Solutions co-CEO Adam Durbin.

Cyber@Mantel will pull together Mantel Group’s existing experience and expertise into an offering that can service existing and new clients across its nine brands, or directly, to enable customers to accelerate large-scale cyber security initiatives and improve the protection of their IT environments.

“At a time when businesses across the country are clearly struggling to keep their security posture in line with the pace of change, the launch of Cyber@Mantel will allow us to focus and specialise in supporting organisations to improve their cyber security and risk posture by leveraging real-time visibility and response, automation, best in breed tooling and a risk-driven prioritisation framework,” Durbin said.

“We will be able to enhance our strategic partnerships with major cloud providers and vendors to extend our offerings around core security domains including cloud, data, digital and governance, and risk and compliance."

Mantel Group has been working on security consulting projects since its inception, on projects ranging from advisory and GRC to vulnerability remediation, cloud hardening, DevSecOps and compliance with a team of more than 35 security experts.

Durbin is already looking to grow the current Cyber@Mantel team, seeking to add more staff.

“Security expertise is in short supply and many organisations don’t have the capabilities in-house to tackle their security challenges," he said. "Cyber@Mantel will assist our clients’ cyber security teams to keep up with the pace of innovation and the evolving threat landscape by implementing real-time security assurance, driven by automated collection of key metrics and KPIs.”

Durbin said launching the business unit had been in Mantel's plans for a couple of years.

"It's been one of the things that our customers have been calling out for," he said. "We have capability across data, digital design and cloud but we didn't really have a dedicated cybersecurity piece.

"We did a lot of regulated security work within each of the brands, but the plan is now to go to market with a dedicated security practice."

Mantel Group’s ‘House of Brands’ specialise across key domains including data, digital, design, and all the major cloud services in a unique and customised way featuring DigIO, Eliiza, CMD Solutions, Kazna, Pretzel Lab, Azenix, Cuusoo, Itty Bitty Apps and Aginic.

The brands work both independently and can collaborate seamlessly depending on the client's requirements, which include heavily regulated sectors such as financial services, critical infrastructure and government.