APRA seeks partner for digital handbook

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is seeking a partner to consolidate hundreds of documents into a streamlined handbook platform.



According to the quest for information (RFI) document, the Authority’s prudential framework – a collection of regulatory requirements for the banking, insurance and superannuation sectors – is currently made up of documents of different types and styles that are not in a central location.

In total, the prudential framework is made up of 383 documents across links and PDF and HTML files.

As such, APRA is seeking to consolidate these documents into a digital handbook.

Specifically, the partner will need to scan and parse word and PDF documents into the platform, which include prudential standards, prudential practice guides, frequently asked questions, information papers and letters.

They will also need to provide interconnections as hyperlinks between different elements of the framework and provide different views based on context and access to regulated entities’ compliance systems and APRA’s internal supervisory systems by way of an application programming interface (API).

Additionally, they will also need to lay the groundwork for analytics in future phases of the project.

The RFI is open for submissions until 19 December. Following the RFI, shortlisted vendors will be sent a request for quote (RFQ).

APRA's request for a digital handbook comes months after it made a similar RFI to update its knowledge management system (KMS) back in March.

At that time, it sought a KMS to host its prudential framework.

"The digital KMS should be easy to search, easy to update, [and] well designed...with a fast response time," the older RFI document stated.

"The digital KMS should be more than just a system for storing and retrieving [documents]. APRA is also looking for information on the different features and functions that different digital KMSs can provide to achieve this goal."