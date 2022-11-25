Nutanix adds Monique Hyndman and Aaron Kelly to channel ranks

Monique Hyndman and Aaron Kelly (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has tapped Monique Hyndman and Aaron Kelly to bolster its partner and distribution sales in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Hyndman will now take on the role of channel and alliances senior manager while Kelly becomes its distribution sales manager.

The duo will report to Matt Maw who was promoted from Nutanix’s head of technology strategy to director of A/NZ channels in May, replacing David Gage.

“On both sides of the Tasman, customers are looking for vendor and partner alliances that address the bigger picture – technology solutions made to serve business issues,” Maw said.

"Monique and Aaron’s combined experience on both sides of the channel will give our partners the support they need to deliver even better business outcomes to customers."

Prior to her last role at Clear Dynamics as head of partnerships where she built the company’s local channel business from scratch, Hyndman served as Red Hat’s A/NZ channel manager.

She will primarily have responsibility over Nutanix’s NSW and New Zealand managed partners and will be tasked with “strengthening the partner ecosystem, accelerating go-to-market and increasing partner profitability”.

“Once a customer has implemented Nutanix, the opportunity for the partner to expand the value they deliver is huge,” she said. “With this in mind, I want to help reseller partners become even more strategic, rather than transactional, in their engagements.”

Kelly previously held the role of partner manager at NextDC. He will be responsible for managing the region’s portfolio of distributors – Ingram Micro and Dicker Data – and strengthening advocacy in the broader channel.

“We are so much more than hyper-converged infrastructure now,” he said. “Continuing to educate partners and customers on the Nutanix hybrid multi-cloud platform will help unlock immense opportunity for them.”