LiveTiles CEO shuffle brings David Vander back onboard

Redenbach will step back from the CEO post to focus on strategic initiatives.

Karl Redenbach (LiveTiles co-founder) Credit: LiveTiles

Publicly listed LiveTiles has re-hired David Vander as its new CEO as co-founder Karl Redenbach steps into an executive leadership post.

Vander’s appointment follows an operational review of the organisation and will begin transitioning into his new role early next year.

This is Vander’s second stint with LiveTiles, initially joining in 2019 as the global growth director before leaving 12 months later to join Salesforce in 2020 as the regional vice president of business services. He previously racked up more than 15 years with Microsoft.

On the other hand, Redenbach will focus on strategic initiatives and growth, in particular building the My Net Zero pipeline and Reach Marketplace revenue streams.

The LiveTiles board decided to appoint Vander and conduct a leadership transition following a comprehensive whole of organisation strategic review and a global recruitment process.

The board told shareholders it viewed Vander’s experience with the company, his familiarity with its enterprise customer base and experience in global technology sales as an asset to fast-track revenue growth and achieve its strategic objectives.

"Having carefully considered the requirements of the business, we’re confident that David’s combination of enterprise expertise, Asian and North American experience and belief in our renewed operational framework strategy is the ideal mix for LiveTiles,” the publicly listed company's chairman, Jesse Todd, said.



“Consistent with the board’s strategic review and implementation, David’s appointment is the result of careful succession planning.

"David and Karl will work closely together through the transition and Karl remaining with the business in a strategic and revenue generating capacity will further enable David to focus on sales and driving core revenue growth for the business.”

In October, Australia-founded software vendor Bigtincan Holdings put an offer on the table to acquire 100 per cent of LiveTiles, but has since pulled the pin on the $65 million deal.



Bigtincan said it received very limited engagement from LiveTiles on the proposal and wasn’t granted access to due diligence, saying there was a “lack of genuine engagement” from LiveTiles.