AUCloud brings data sovereignty to QLD

Phil Dawson (AUCloud) Credit: AUCloud

AUCloud has unveiled its third security-cleared zone in Australia, launching its Brisbane Sovereignty Zone (BSZ) services in Queensland.

The zone will allow Queensland-based organisations to use the cloud provider’s hosting for customers in the government and critical infrastructure sectors.

The BSZ will complement AUCloud’s existing sovereign services in Canberra and Sydney, aiming to deliver cyber security services around Office 365, backup and disaster recovery, secure operations centre-as-a-service, resilience and low latency performance needs.

NextDC, which holds a 20 per cent stake in the cloud provider, partnered with the cloud provider on the zone alongside VMware and Veeam.

“AUCloud is now able to provide a broad portfolio of geographically resilient services, specifically engineered to address the data protection requirements of government and critical industry sectors including healthcare, financial services, resources and energy,” said Phil Dawson, co-founder and managing director of AUCloud.

“Our increasingly recognised and valued cyber security credentials, our obsessive focus on data retention in Australia to mitigate the risks of support, monitoring and metadata transmission to unknown overseas parties and our proven local service capability and partner eco-system is now resonating with end customers and their service partners.”

The launch of the BSZ coincides with AUCloud's expansion of its technical team and the launch of a new office in Brisbane.

Back in June of this year, AUCloud and NextDC launched its Sovereign Bridge service across the country to provide government and critical national industries secure, high-speed access to sovereign cloud services.

Sovereign Bridge provides partners and customers with connectivity between their existing data centre infrastructure and AUCloud sovereign cloud services.