AC3 ups security credentials with DISP membership

Gains security vetting for working on certain Defence projects.

Damien Luke (AC3) Credit: AC3

AC3 has obtained membership in the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP), effectively giving it a security clearance to work on certain contractual projects.

Operated by the Defence Industry Security Office (DISO), the DISP effectively supports Australian businesses meet their security obligations when engaging in Defence projects, contracts and tenders.

To obtain DISP membership, organisations must safeguard Defence and industry personnel, information and assets, minimise security risks and raise their level of security protection across governance, security personnel, physical security, information and cyber security.

According to Defence, membership also provides “confidence and assurance to Defence and other government entities when procuring goods and services from industry members”.

“This is a significant milestone in AC3's growth as an Australian-owned and operated managed services and managed security services provider,” said Damien Luke, head of cyber security at AC3.

“It demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards when it comes to security and is another step forward in maturing our cyber security offerings.”

The announcement follows AC3's appointment as a cloud provider to the NSW government’s Cloud Purchasing Arrangement (CPA) panel.

The CPA collection allows the consumption of cloud and associated services by state government agencies and other eligible non-government bodies from suppliers such as AC3.