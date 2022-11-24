Netlinkz connects global reseller deal with SpaceX

Will bundle its VSN with Starlink that will be sold via Southcloud across A/NZ

Australia-listed network as-a-service technology provider Netlinkz has inked a global reseller agreement with SpaceX for its Starlink satellite-based high-speed, low-latency broadband internet.

The agreement with Starlink will create a direct channel to market for Netlinkz’s proprietary network called the Virtual Secure Network (VSN), which will be sold via Netlinkz’s wholly-owned ISP subsidiary Southcloud.

Bundling VSN with Starlink will provide end users with a fully encrypted invisible private network for all connected devices that access the internet.

This aims to provide enterprises, government, rural and indigenous communities with enhanced security as protection against growing cybercrime without network performance compromise.

“The SpaceX Starlink distribution agreement enablesNetlinkz to implement its sales strategy faster with a significantly larger footprint,” Netlinkz CEO James Tsiolis said.

“Starlink internet services will allow Netlinkz to integrate its own invisible private networks product - VSN, with Starlink’s advance satellite technology to bypass barriers posed by traditional, outdated and often limited telecommunication infrastructures.”

Netlinkz is specifically targeting sales to rural and remote businesses, along with providing secure satellite internet access for boats, marine craft, recreational vehicles, remote mining sites and caravans so users can connect anywhere across Australia or New Zealand including surrounding waters.

The sale of the bundled services will start in mid-December for Australia and New Zealand with other markets also on the list for 2023 including countries like the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Qatar, Singapore, Japan, Pacific Islands, Africa and Pakistan.

Netlinkz expects to begin generating revenue in January from hardware sales, service and licensing fees.

“Starlink provides a powerful and reliable connectivity solution, allowing for remote operations on land and at sea to be managed more efficiently,” SpaceX vice president for Starlink sales Jonathan Hofeller said. “We look forward to offering this new dimension of connectivity to Netlinkz’s customers.”