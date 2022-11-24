Promethean fires up Aussie presence with Alloys

Paul Harman (Alloys) Credit: Alloys

UK-founded education technology vendor Promethean has ignited a push into the Australian market by teaming up with distributor Alloys.

Promethean, which makes interactive displays and lesson delivery software, will now use Alloys’ distribution centres and showrooms in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, as well as its sales centre in Perth.

The partnership follows the launch of Promethean’s ActivPanel 9 display solutions in Australia earlier this year.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Seattle, Promethean is now focusing on initiatives that it says will drive new business for local channel partners.

“The next step in our growth lies in empowering our partners with the support that extends beyond product and logistics,” said Martin Strong, sales and channel manager at Promethean.

“Our vision is well aligned with Alloys, who have a proven record of helping resellers drive revenue and increase profitability, all while delivering excellent brand experiences. Their geographical reach and on-the-ground presence is also unique for our industry, and these localised operations will be key in helping our partners to make the most of the ActivPanel 9 opportunity.”

Alloy CEO Paul Harman said the addition of Promethean will assist in helping the vendor’s Australian growth goals.

“We also look forward to assisting with the move into new market opportunities,” he said. “There is a significant match between the cultures and desires of our two organisations and this product line perfectly complements and connects with our AV line up and our long-term ambition in the market.”

Now 40 years old, Alloys recently added to its AV portfolio by inking a new partnership with LG.

This partnership allows Alloys to distribute information display products including commercial TVs, and interactive flat panels, along with digital signage which is a new category for the distributor.