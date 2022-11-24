HP honours top performing partners for 2022

Awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year.

Chelsea Rossney (HP's director of commercial channel) Credit: HP

HP has recognised its top performing partners and individuals for 2022 during its Annual Partner Awards night with a black-tie dinner held at The Star in Sydney.

The awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year across various categories.



Datacom secured HP Amplify Partner of the Year while Orro Group took home Synergy Partner of the Year.

MPS Partner of the Year went to RBC Group and Triforce Australia accepted Enterprise Partnering.

Data#3 was acknowledged as Services Partner of the Year and Astron Technology won PC Specialist Partner of the Year while CompNow scored PC Partner of the Year.

Scorptec Computers took home SMB Partner of the Year and Education Partner of the Year was handed to Somerville.

Additionally, Virtu received the Sustainable Impact award.

Individuals were also recognised for their achievements with Blue Connections’ Erica Smith taking home the Marketing Excellence award and Data#3's Santosh Singh winning Partner Sales Rep of the Year.

Dicker Data’s Karen Pyke won Distribution Sales Rep of the Year while Dicker Data’s Marty Simunic was inducted into the HP Hall of Fame.

MediaForm was awarded Supplies Partner of the Year and Synnex was recognised as Print Distributor of the Year. Ingram Micro was awarded PC Distributor of the Year.



“While we enjoy many wonderful events throughout the year with our partners, our Annual Partner Awards is really HP’s night of nights.

"For us it’s a chance to pause and reflect on what makes our partnerships so special and celebrate their talent across multiple products, market segments and industry specialisations," HP Australia commercial channel director, Chelsea Rossney said.

"Channel partnerships are a critical component of HP’s business and its through our combined success, that has made HP the vendor it is today.”



