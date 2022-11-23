Data#3 CFO Brem Hill retires after 32 years

Brem Hill (Data#3) Credit: Supplied

Data#3’s chief financial officer, Brem Hill, has announced his retirement after spending 32 years with the IT services provider.

The publicly listed company told shareholders that Hill will retire at the end of calendar year 2023 as Cherie O’Riordan, the CFO of professional infrastructure and environmental services company Cardno, takes over.

According to Data#3, Hill’s impending departure will encompass a period of long service leave and will “provide sufficient time for an orderly transition to the new CFO”.

O’Riordan is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has 20 years of experience in corporate accounting across a number of sectors and ASX companies, including Cardno.

"Cherie’s appointment follows a comprehensive candidate search and selection process, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Data#3 senior leadership team,” said Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham.

“Cherie brings a solid track record of financial and strategic business leadership along with strong experience in governance, compliance, and complex project delivery and we are confident she will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of Data#3."

Data#3 has recently bolstered its ranks by promoting a number of senior leaders. These included its national Cisco practice manager Graham Robinson who was appointed to the role of chief technology officer.

It also promoted its general manager for infrastructure solutions John Tan to the newly created position of chief customer officer.

Manager Brendan Merry was also promoted to the role of general manager for its Software Solutions business, reporting to Tan.

In the 2022 financial year, Data#3’s revenue rose by 12.1 per cent to $2.2 billion, while its net profit after tax reached $30.3 million, an increase of 19.1 per cent.