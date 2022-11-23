Microsoft takes My Tech Squad to court

My Tech Squad caught saying it was authorised to supply licensed copies of Office 365 when it was not.

Credit: Supplied

Microsoft has taken technology services provider My Tech Squad and its director Sundhar Rajan Balu to court over claims of misleading and deceptive allegations surrounding its authorisation.



According to a statement of claim that was filed to the Federal Court on 16 November, Microsoft alleges that My Tech Squad claimed it was authorised and endorsed to provide MIcrosoft technical support services from an unknown period of time to 27 March 2021.

However, Microsoft said the business had no such authorisation or endorsement. My Tech Squad went into liquidation in January 2022.

These allegations extend past services and to products, with Microsoft alleging My Tech Squad said it was authorised to supply licensed copies of Office 365. However, it doesn't have a volume licensing agreement with the tech giant.

Additionally, Microsoft alleged the Wollongong-based company reproduced copies of Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2016.

In the document, Microsoft said that both My Tech Squad and Balu “well know or ought to well know that the unlicensed reproductions of Microsoft programs was an infringement” of the tech giant’s rights.

“In the alternative, the conduct of by [My Tech Squad] and [Balu] was carried out in reckless disregard of the subsistence of copyright in the Microsoft programs,” it added.

These allegations resulted in at least 70 complaints made to Microsoft about My Tech Squad’s conduct, the tech giant claimed.

Furthermore, Microsoft is also going after the liquidated provider’s alleged usage of Microsoft trademarks on its website without its consent, which it claims included mentions of products such as Windows 10, Office and Outlook.

As a result, Microsoft said it had suffered loss and damage and claimed it was entitled to additional damages and to its profits.