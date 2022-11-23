New DTA Digital Marketplace underway for 2024

Applicants will have until 1 March 2023 to apply

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) will be updating its Digital Marketplace through establishing a new Master Agreement for 2024.

Existing or new sellers wishing to join the marketplace or add new categories will have until 1 March 2023 to submit their applications.

To facilitate the establishment of the new marketplace, the DTA will also extend the current one for a further 12 months to February 2024.

For existing users of the current marketplace, the DTA said there would be minimal impact with terms and conditions remaining in place along with existing work orders and contracts.

If applicants miss out, there will be a chance to apply again in late 2023 when the DTA approaches the market for the next iteration.

The DTA pointed out it will continue to seek seller’s input to ensure the proposed requirements reflect what they would like to see.

A discussion paper will be released to capture this feedback and understand areas that need to be improved.

The DTA recently refreshed its Cloud Marketplace panel, opening it up to new service providers and consultants.



Launched in April 2021, the Cloud Marketplace provides solutions within two procurement categories: Cloud Services, which includes cloud computing as-a-service offerings, and Cloud Consulting, covering cloud computing-related professional services.

In September the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) slammed the DTA’s procurement framework for ICT-related services, calling the process "ineffective" and "weak", falling short across nine procurements examined. It also found contracts were not managed effectively.



