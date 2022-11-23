Menu
Wiise taps ex-Apple lead Stephen McNulty to chart partner growth

Wiise taps ex-Apple lead Stephen McNulty to chart partner growth

McNulty will spearhead Wiise’s new partner program.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Stephen McNulty (Wiise)

Stephen McNulty (Wiise)

Credit: Wiise

Australian enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor Wiise has appointed former Apple country manager Stephen McNulty as its chief operations officer. 

McNulty will be responsible for spearheading the launch of Wiise’s new partner program in early 2023 and “driving the company forward”. 

His previous leadership positions include Australia and New Zealand enterprise country manager for Apple; head of sales at Avanade, and chief growth officer at Haventec.  

"Our partners are integral to our continued success, so it’s important for Wiise as a scale-up business to build capacity and excellence into the channel,” McNulty said. “One of my key areas of focus will be to enable our channel partners to grow with us, and I look forward to announcing the details of our new partner program that will facilitate further partner growth in 2023." 

McNulty added that he will enjoy the small-to-medium business focus of Wiise, saying he looks forward “to continuing to provide them with the technology they need to transform their operations, accelerate growth, and achieve success”.  

Founded in May 2018,  Wiise’s software is built on Microsoft Azure in partnership with KPMG in and Commonwealth Bank. 

Shortly after its launch, Wiise teamed up with Rhipe to embark on its distribution journey in Australia. It then joined Dicker Data’s distribution network in 2020. 

Charlie Wood (Wiise)Credit: Wiise
Charlie Wood (Wiise)

Last year, the company appointed Charlie Wood as its new A/NZ lead following the departure of Jonathan Attia.  

At the same time, it named former Salesforce enterprise account executive Lex Feltham as its new head of sales and channels, a newly created role. 

Speaking about McNulty’s appointment, Wood said: “The ever-increasing demand for smart cloud ERP solutions from Australia’s SMBs is fueling Wiise's rapid growth, and we need the brightest and most experienced talent to help us continue to meet and exceed demand.  

“Renowned for his exceptional leadership and hands-on experience growing some of the world’s most recognisable technology brands, Stephen is uniquely qualified for this role and makes a tremendous addition to the team.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags kpmgWiise

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 