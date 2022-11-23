Wiise taps ex-Apple lead Stephen McNulty to chart partner growth

Stephen McNulty (Wiise) Credit: Wiise

Australian enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor Wiise has appointed former Apple country manager Stephen McNulty as its chief operations officer.

McNulty will be responsible for spearheading the launch of Wiise’s new partner program in early 2023 and “driving the company forward”.

His previous leadership positions include Australia and New Zealand enterprise country manager for Apple; head of sales at Avanade, and chief growth officer at Haventec.

"Our partners are integral to our continued success, so it’s important for Wiise as a scale-up business to build capacity and excellence into the channel,” McNulty said. “One of my key areas of focus will be to enable our channel partners to grow with us, and I look forward to announcing the details of our new partner program that will facilitate further partner growth in 2023."

McNulty added that he will enjoy the small-to-medium business focus of Wiise, saying he looks forward “to continuing to provide them with the technology they need to transform their operations, accelerate growth, and achieve success”.

Founded in May 2018, Wiise’s software is built on Microsoft Azure in partnership with KPMG in and Commonwealth Bank.

Shortly after its launch, Wiise teamed up with Rhipe to embark on its distribution journey in Australia. It then joined Dicker Data’s distribution network in 2020.

Credit: Wiise Charlie Wood (Wiise)

Last year, the company appointed Charlie Wood as its new A/NZ lead following the departure of Jonathan Attia.

At the same time, it named former Salesforce enterprise account executive Lex Feltham as its new head of sales and channels, a newly created role.



Speaking about McNulty’s appointment, Wood said: “The ever-increasing demand for smart cloud ERP solutions from Australia’s SMBs is fueling Wiise's rapid growth, and we need the brightest and most experienced talent to help us continue to meet and exceed demand.

“Renowned for his exceptional leadership and hands-on experience growing some of the world’s most recognisable technology brands, Stephen is uniquely qualified for this role and makes a tremendous addition to the team.”