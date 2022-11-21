EY builds data and analytics with Bridge Business Consulting buy

All Bridge employees will come across to EY starting 21 November.

EY Business Solutions has continued to build its data and analytics capabilities through the acquisition of Bridge Business Consulting.

The acquisition adds further depth to EY’s data and analytics practice to continue providing strategies and solutions for clients across a range of industries.

These market sectors include asset and wealth management, banking, energy, entertainment and media, healthcare, insurance, retail, superannuation, telecommunications, travel and transportation and utilities.

Bridge’s services span the entire data and analytics value chain, including data strategy, data engineering, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and data management.

Bridge managing partners Robert Mazevski and John Desmond will be joining EY Australia as partners with a commitment to continue building the EY Data & Analytics practice.

“The acquisition of Bridge further bolsters our ability to support EY clients to transform their businesses through data and analytics, alongside EY’s successful and well-respected Data & Analytics practice,” EY data and analytics Asia Pacific managing partner Cameron Wall said.

“Bridge aren’t strangers to us – we’ve worked together over the years and seeing them in action and the similarity in our approach to clients and the way we work gives us a lot of confidence that we will make a great team.”

Mazevski said the acquisition was a great opportunity to continue to build its firm into an even stronger proposition for its people and clients.

“We will be able to help accelerate our growth and fast track our strategy as part of EY Business Solutions in the Asia Pacific region,” Mazevski added.

“Our team is excited about the scale and range of opportunities that they will have access to by being a part of EY where the connections across the globe will open up even more interesting and challenging client engagements for us.”

In April, EY bought Sydney-based business consulting services provider Blackdot to strengthen its customer transformation and growth capabilities.

