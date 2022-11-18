New Era continues acquisition spree with Perth's 4Logic

Marks third MSP acquisition for New Era this year

Credit: supplied

Perth-based IT services provider, 4Logic has been snapped up by global managed services and technology solutions provider, New Era Technology.

4Logic has been operating in the market since 2011 under the leadership of Sam Kendall and James Nowill.

“We are in the next phase of our evolution and are now part of New Era's global network, inclusive of 500 staff in 13 offices across Australia and New Zealand, offering network and security, cloud, unified communications, and managed services,” 4Logic said in a statement.

“We are proud of what has been built over 11 years and now is the right time to take the next large step to set up our customers and employees for further success in the future.

“Thank you to our customers, colleagues, and partners for standing with us as our company grows and we look forward to your continued partnership.”

4Logic services clients of all sizes in industry sectors ranging from health, engineering, mining and resources through to education, government and not-for-profit.

New Era has been busy snapping up managed service providers across the country including CrossPoint Technology and Newcastle-based OAS.

New Era began its push into the Australian and New Zealand market through acquiring Australian systems integrator Vintek Group in 2020.