Dicker Data powers up new Eaton deal

Dicker Data has signed a new distribution agreement with power management vendor Eaton.

The new deal will see Dicker access the entire range of Eaton’s products in the Australian market.

Dicker COO and executive director Vlad Mitnovetski said Eaton’s range of intelligent power solutions aligns well with its existing strength in the SMB and mid-market, particularly as more technology moves to the edge.

“We see a significant growth opportunity for Eaton with our access and surveillance (DAS) partners,” he said.

Eaton selected Dicker Data due to its reach, expertise and a strong reputation for supporting enterprise, mid-market and SMB partners, as they look to accelerate their growth in the Australian market and reach new verticals.

With existing strength in government, education, mining and data centres, Eaton offers an extensive range of product and software solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

Another key strategic reason for engaging with Dicker was the creation of its new Access and Surveillance (DAS) business unit.

With a growing number of DAS partners and an expanding ecosystem of vendors, the DAS business represents a new channel opportunity for Eaton, alongside Dicker Data’s extensive IT partner base.

“The opportunity to partner with Dicker Data’s Access and Surveillance (DAS) business provides Eaton a new growth opportunity within the security sector,” Eaton Electrical Power Quality A/NZ general manager, John Atherton said.

“The physical security sector is embracing new technologies to adapt to ever-changing conditions, and as physical security has become a mission-critical application for business, the need for superior backup power and management is more important than ever.”

Eaton stock will become available from Dicker Data as of 3 January.

Mitnovetski recently dished out details on how the distributor was powering ahead with plans to build a software empire in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), creating a multimillion-dollar business based on enhanced partner services and an expanding vendor portfolio.

