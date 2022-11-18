Menu
Innovo taps expertise of ex-Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron

Innovo taps expertise of ex-Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron

Named chairman of Innovo’s advisory board.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Michael Cameron (Innovo)

Michael Cameron (Innovo)

Credit: Michael Cameron

DevOps and automation specialist Innovo has bagged former Suncorp CEO and managing director Michael Cameron to lead its advisory board. 

As chairman, Cameron will be focused on bringing knowledge of boards and chief experience officers regarding automation to Innovo. 

 According to Innovo, Cameron was tapped for his understanding of the importance of governance and agility in digital solutions and automation. 

“This is an opportunity to work with the highly skilled team at Innovo to play a critical role in helping clients deliver successful technology programs,” Cameron said. 

“I am particularly passionate about customer platforms and true digital transformation. Innovo is ideally positioned to help clients deliver an advantage in a highly competitive operating environment.” 

Innovo's managing director Nick Finlayson said Cameron’s appointment was “timely” to support Innovo’s journey to “become the pre-eminent intelligent automation service provider in Australia”.  

While Innovo has the solutions, partnerships, process and tech subject matter experts, Cameron understands the complexities of juggling growth, compliance, tech disruption and open data, Finlayson explained. 

“These are areas that our current and future clients are looking for insights and trusted advice as they embrace intelligent automation,” he added.  

Cameron’s appointment follows that of Andrew Finnie, who became Innovo’s first chief customer officer in June. 

Finnie joins Innovo from UiPath and has also worked at organisations such as Nearmap, close-line.com and BOC. 

Last year, Innovo played a pivotal role in steering 21 small Australian banks to become compliant with Australia's Open Banking rules.  

  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Michael CameronInnovo

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 