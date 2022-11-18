Innovo taps expertise of ex-Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron

Michael Cameron (Innovo) Credit: Michael Cameron

DevOps and automation specialist Innovo has bagged former Suncorp CEO and managing director Michael Cameron to lead its advisory board.

As chairman, Cameron will be focused on bringing knowledge of boards and chief experience officers regarding automation to Innovo.

According to Innovo, Cameron was tapped for his understanding of the importance of governance and agility in digital solutions and automation.

“This is an opportunity to work with the highly skilled team at Innovo to play a critical role in helping clients deliver successful technology programs,” Cameron said.

“I am particularly passionate about customer platforms and true digital transformation. Innovo is ideally positioned to help clients deliver an advantage in a highly competitive operating environment.”

Innovo's managing director Nick Finlayson said Cameron’s appointment was “timely” to support Innovo’s journey to “become the pre-eminent intelligent automation service provider in Australia”.

While Innovo has the solutions, partnerships, process and tech subject matter experts, Cameron understands the complexities of juggling growth, compliance, tech disruption and open data, Finlayson explained.

“These are areas that our current and future clients are looking for insights and trusted advice as they embrace intelligent automation,” he added.

Cameron’s appointment follows that of Andrew Finnie, who became Innovo’s first chief customer officer in June.

Finnie joins Innovo from UiPath and has also worked at organisations such as Nearmap, close-line.com and BOC.

Last year, Innovo played a pivotal role in steering 21 small Australian banks to become compliant with Australia's Open Banking rules.